Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Jojo Rabbit actor Archie Yates, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alum Ellie Kemper and Catastrophe star Rob Delaney have landed roles in the Disney+ remake of the 1990 movie, Home Alone.

Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell wrote the screenplay for the children's action-comedy, and Dan Mazer is set to direct it, Deadline.com said.

Variety said details about the plot haven't been revealed yet, but what is known is that Yates will play a new character and Kemper and Delaney will not play his parents.

Macaulay Culkin played Kevin McCallister in the original movie about an 8-year-old boy protecting his Chicago home from burglars at Christmastime after his family accidentally leaves for Paris without him.

Culkin played the role again in 1992's Home Alone: Lost in New York. Three other films in the franchise followed, featuring different casts and characters, but a similar theme.