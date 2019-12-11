'Clerks,' 'Purple Rain,' 'Boys Don't Cry' included on National Film Registry

Spike Lee's comedy "She's Gotta Have It" was included on the National Film Registry Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Clerks, Purple Rain, Boys Don't Cry, She's Gotta Have It, Coal Miner's Daughter, Before Stonewall, Platoon and Sleeping Beauty have all been added to the U.S. National Film Registry.

The movies' inclusion on the list was announced Wednesday by the Library of Congress.

Also named to the roster are Amadeus, Becky Sharp, Body and Soul, Emigrants Landing at Ellis Island, Employees Entrance, Fog of War, Gaslight, George Washington Carver at Tuskegee Institute and Girlfriends.

Rounding out the class of 2019 are I Am Somebody, The Last Waltz, My Name is Oona, A New Life, Old Yeller, The Phenix City Story, Real Women Have Curves and Zoot Suit.

"The National Film Registry has become an important record of American history, culture and creativity," Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement.

"Unlike many other honors, the registry is not restricted to a time, place or genre. It encompasses 130 years of the full American cinematic experience -- a virtual Olympiad of motion pictures. With the support of Congress, the studios and other archives, we are ensuring that the nation's cinematic history will be around for generations to come."