Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A small town is taken over by supernatural forces in the first trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The clip, released Monday, features Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things fame who has moved into the small town with his younger sister (Mckenna Grace) and mother (Carrie Coon).

The family has fallen on hard times, forcing them to live in an old farmhouse that was owned by their late grandfather. The farmhouse contains ghost-capturing gear, hinting that their grandfather was one of the original Ghostbusters.

The town begins to experience earthquakes daily and other weird occurrences as ghosts arrive. Paul Rudd, portraying a school teacher, teaches Grace about the original Ghostbusters and informs her about the equipment that she has.

The trailer ends with Wolfhard driving the Ghostbusters' signature Ecto-1 car as Grace tries to take down a ghost using a Proton Pack.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, from director Jason Reitman, is set to arrive in theaters on July 10, 2020.

The film acts as a sequel to 1984's Ghostbusters and 1989's Ghostbusters II. Original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver are set to return. Original star Harold Ramis died in 2014.

Murray, Aykroyd, Hudson and Weaver had cameo roles in Sony's 2016 Ghostbusters film which featured Kristin Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy and Chris Hemsworth. That film did not take place in the same timeline as the originals.

Jason Reitman is the son of director Ivan Reitman who helmed the first two films. Jason Reitman is co-writing the script with Gil Kenan with Ivan Reitman producing.