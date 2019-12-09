'6 Underground': Ryan Reynolds assembles team in new trailer

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a new glimpse of Ryan Reynolds in 6 Underground.

The streaming service released a final trailer Monday featuring Reynolds, 43, as One, the leader of a vigilante team that fakes its own deaths in order to more effectively take on criminals.

"We do the dirty work that others can't," One (Reynolds) says.

The preview shows One, "The Mastermind," recruit Two (Melanie Laurent), "The Spy," Three (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), "The Hitman," Four (Adria Arjona), "The Doctor," Five (Corey Hawkins), "The Operator," and Six (Ben Hardy), "The Skywalker."

"We're all going to die. Might as well do it while we're alive," One tells his team.

6 Underground is directed by Michael Bay and debuts Friday on Netflix. The streaming service previously shared first look photos of the cast and an action scene of destruction.

Reynolds met the K-pop boy band EXO while promoting 6 Underground in South Korea last week. He edited a photo of himself with the group to show himself with long purple hair.

Reynolds also stars in the upcoming film Free Guy. 20th Century Fox released a trailer Saturday that shows Reynolds play a background character in a violent video game.