Ryan Reynolds plays video-game background character in 'Free Guy' trailer

Dec. 8 (UPI) --

Deadpool and Detective Pikachu star Ryan Reynolds plays a background character in a violent video game in the trailer for the upcoming action comedy, Free Guy.

The 3-minute preview has gotten more than 4 million views since it was posted on YouTube on Saturday.

It shows Reynolds as a nice-guy bank teller who yearns for adventure and decides to jump into the game's action fighting, shooting and driving sequences.

Set for theatrical release on July 3, the film stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi, It was directed by Shawn Levy.