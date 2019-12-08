'Frozen II' tops North American box office for third weekend

Cast member Kristen Bell attends the premiere of the animated musical comedy "Frozen II" premiere in Los Angeles on November 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Idina Menzel attends the premiere of the animated musical comedy "Frozen II" premiere in Los Angeles on November 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Josh Gad attends the premiere of the animated musical comedy "Frozen II" premiere in Los Angeles on November 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The animated adventure Frozen II is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning an additional $34.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

This is the third weekend in a row the Disney picture has won the box-office race. Its total gross is $337.6 million in North America and $919.7 million worldwide.

Coming in at No. 2 this weekend is Knives Out with $14.2 million, followed by Ford v. Ferrari at No. 3 with $6.5 million, Queen & Slim at No. 4 with $6.5 million and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood at No. 5 with $5.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Dark Waters at No. 6 with $4.1 million, 21 Bridges at No. 7 with $2.9 million, Playing with Fire at No. 8 with $2 million, Midway at No. 9 with $1.9 million and Joker at No. 10 with $1 million.