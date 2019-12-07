Peter Sarsgaard lands role in 'The Batman'

Actress Zoë Kravitz attends the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Robert Pattinson attends the premiere of "Damsel" in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Peter Sarsgaard has joined the cast of "The Batman." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Killing and The Magnificent Seven actor Peter Sarsgaard has joined the star-studded ensemble of The Batman.

Writer-director Matt Reeves announced the casting on Twitter on Friday, but did not say what character Sarsgaard is playing.

Reeves previously revealed the names of other cast members -- such as Paul Dano (The Riddler,) Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman,) John Turturro (Carmine Falcone,) Andy Serkis (Alfred) and Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon) -- on the social-media platform.

The movie is set for theatrical release in 2021 with 33-year-old Twilight alum Robert Pattinson playing the titular comic-book hero.

The character was most recently played on the big screen by 47-year-old Ben Affleck in 2017's Justice League.