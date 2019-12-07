Peter Sarsgaard lands role in 'The Batman'

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Killing and The Magnificent Seven actor Peter Sarsgaard has joined the star-studded ensemble of The Batman.
Writer-director Matt Reeves announced the casting on Twitter on Friday, but did not say what character Sarsgaard is playing.
Reeves previously revealed the names of other cast members -- such as Paul Dano (The Riddler,) Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman,) John Turturro (Carmine Falcone,) Andy Serkis (Alfred) and Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon) -- on the social-media platform.
The movie is set for theatrical release in 2021 with 33-year-old Twilight alum Robert Pattinson playing the titular comic-book hero.
The character was most recently played on the big screen by 47-year-old Ben Affleck in 2017's Justice League.