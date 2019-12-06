Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The first trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife is coming Monday.

Sony Pictures shared a poster for the film and a release date for the trailer Friday on Twitter. The poster depicts the Ectomobile driving toward a supernatural storm.

"#Ghostbusters arriving Summer 2020. Trailer Monday," the caption reads.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is written and directed by Jason Reitman, the son of Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989) director Ivan Reitman. The new film stars Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Paul Rudd.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a sequel to the original two Ghostbusters movies. A female-led reboot, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, directed by Paul Feig, opened in 2016.

Jason Reitman shared details about Ghostbusters: Afterlife in an interview with Vanity Fair published Friday. The new film follows a mom, Callie (Coon), and her children, Phoebe (Grace) and Trevor (Wolfhard), as they move to a small town in Oklahoma.

"[It's] a new adventure that connects back to the Manhattan Crossrip of 1984," Reitman said.

"As the family arrives at an old farm, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters," he added. "Trevor and Phoebe are about to find out who their grandfather was and whether they're ready to pick up the proton pack themselves.

The original Ghostbusters starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, late actor Harold Ramis, Rick Moranis, Annie Potts, William Atherton and Ernie Hudson. Murray, Aykroyd, Hudson, Weaver and Potts will reprise their roles in the new film.