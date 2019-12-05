Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Julia Garner discovers that her dream job isn't as great as she thought it would be in the first trailer for The Assistant.

The clip, released on Thursday, features Garner as Jane, a recent college grad who becomes an assistant to a powerful entertainment mogul.

Things get more sinister as Jane realizes how abusive her boss is.

The mogul, who never appears on screen, tasks Jane with lying to his wife, penning apology letters and sending out suspicious checks.

Jane is unsure of what to do as she faces bullying from co-workers and hears concerning noises from her boss' office.

The Assistant, from writer and director Kitty Green, is set to hit theaters on Jan. 31.

Matthew Macfadyen, Makenzie Leigh, Kristine Froseth, Jon Orsini, Noah Robbins and Stephanye Dussud also star.

"A searing look at a day in the life of an assistant to a powerful executive. As Jane follows her daily routine, she grows increasingly aware of the insidious abuse that threatens every aspect of her position," reads the synopsis.