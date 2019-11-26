'Godzilla vs. Kong' delayed until November 2020

Alexander Skarsgard arrives for the premiere of "The Hummingbird Project" on September 8, 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Godzilla vs. Kong" star Millie Bobby Brown. The film, which also stars Alexander Skarsgard, has been pushed back until November 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment's monster movie crossover Godzilla vs. Kong has been delayed until Nov. 20, 2020.

The film, which will pit the two classic monsters against each other on the big screen, was originally set to be released on March 13, 2020.

Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry and Demian Bichir are set to star.

Adam Wingard is directing based off a screenplay by Terry Rossio.

Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth entry in Warner Bros. and Legendary's monster universe that consists of 2014's Godzilla, 2017's Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which starred Brown and was released in theaters in May.

King Kong and Godzilla have faced off before in the 1962 Toho production of King Kong vs. Godzilla. Toho is the Japanese company that owns the rights to Godzilla.