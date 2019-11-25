Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Sebastian Stan is a Pentagon staffer who is fighting for a war hero to be honored with the Congressional Medal of Honor in the new trailer for drama, The Last Full Measure.

The clip, released on Instagram Monday, features Stan as Scott Huffman who looks into real-life U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen medic William H. Pitsenbarger to see if should receive the Medal of Honor.

Pitsenbarger sacrificed his life saving over 60 men during one of the bloodiest battles in Vietnam. Huffman visits with Pitsenbarger's parents, portrayed by Christopher Plummer and Diane Ladd and those who were present in Vietnam including veterans played by William Hurt, Samuel L. Jackson, Peter Fonda and Ed Harris.

Huffman soon discovers, however, a high-level conspiracy and how the battle where Pitsenbarger became a hero was actually due to friendly fire. Huffman continues to fight for the late solider in order to honor him and to expose the truth.

The Last Full Measure, from writer and director Todd Robinson, is set to hit theaters on Jan. 24.

LisaGay Hamilton, Jeremy Irvine, Amy Madigan, Linus Roache, John Savage, Alison Sudol and Bradley Whitford also star.