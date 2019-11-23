John Turturro to play Carmine Falcone in 'The Batman'

Matt Reeves arrives on the red carpet at "War for the Planet of the Apes" premiere in 2017 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Robert Pattinson attends the premiere of "Damsel" in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

John Turturro has joined the ensemble of the 2021 movie "The Batman." File Photo by Bryan Smith/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The Big Lebowski and Transformers: The Last Knight star John Turturro is to play crime boss Carmine Falcone in The Batman.

Director Matt Reeves tweeted the casting news on Friday.

The movie is set for theatrical release in 2021 with Twilight alum Robert Pattinson playing the titular comic-book hero.

John Doman played Falcone in the Batman prequel TV series Gotham. Tom Wilkinson played him in the 2005 film Batman Begins.

The Batman will also star Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Andy Serkis as Alfred.