Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Janelle Monae finds herself stuck between two realities in the first teaser trailer for upcoming horror film, Antebellum.

The clip, released on Thursday, features Monae trapped inside the American south before the Civil War as she witnesses a slave being captured on a plantation.

The actress, in the present day, has a strange encounter with a mysterious young girl as the teaser presents other terrifying images.

Antebellum, set to hit theaters on April 24, is directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz and comes from the producer of Get Out and Us.

Kiersey Clemons, Jena Malone, Jack Huston and Gabourey Sidibe also star.

"Successful author Veronica Henley (Monae) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it's too late," reads the synopsis.

A poster for the film was also released featuring a butterfly bleeding.