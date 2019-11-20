Nov. 20 (UPI) -- New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker posters were released on Instagram Wednesday featuring the film's main cast of characters including Rey and Kylo Ren.

Each poster features a space backdrop and highlights some of the changes the characters have gone through since 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Rey (Daisy Ridley) poses heroically as she looks off into the distance while wearing a new grey outfit. Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), meanwhile, is once again sporting his signature mask that appears to have been glued back together after it was destroyed.

Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) was also given a poster with the classic Star Wars character donning a blue cape and a new cane.

New characters featured include the mysterious and heavily armored Zorii Bliss (Keri Russell) and Jannah (Naomi Ackie), who is seen with a quiver full of arrows.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, from director J.J. Abrams, is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 20.

Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa), John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata), Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux), Ian McDiarmid (Palpatine), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico) and Billie Lourd (Lieutenant Connix) are also set to star.

The film will finish The Skywalker saga which was first kicked off with 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope.