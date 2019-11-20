Pom Klementieff attends the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" on April 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff is set to appear in Paramount's upcoming pair of Mission: Impossible sequels starring Tom Cruise.

Director Christopher McQuarrie, who is helming the seventh and eighth installments, made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday alongside an image of a photograph featuring Klementieff.

"How do you say femme fatale in French? #MI78," the filmmaker said.

The actress responded by reposting the image. "Mischief: Accepted #MI78," she said.

McQuarrie, who is penning both projects, will be filming the new entries back-to-back. Paramount has dated the seventh film for July 23, 2021 with the eighth film arriving on Aug. 5, 2022.

McQuarrie previously worked with Cruise on 2015's Mission: Impossible -- Rogue Nation and 2018's Mission: Impossible -- Fallout.

Klementieff is best known for starring as Mantis in the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films and reprised the role in Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. She will next be seen in Uncut Gems.

Hayley Atwell, who also appeared in the Marvel cinematic universe as Captain America's love interest Peggy Carter, joined the cast of the seventh Mission: Impossible sequel in September.