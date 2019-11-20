Harrison Ford asks dog to go on an adventure in 'Call of the Wild' trailer

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Twentieth Century Fox released the first trailer for its upcoming film adaptation of Jack London's adventure novel The Call of the Wild on Wednesday.

Directed by Chris Sanders, the live-action movie stars Harrison Ford alongside photorealistic animated animals. It is set for theatrical release in 2020 and co-stars Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Omar Sy and Bradley Whitford.

"The Call of the Wild vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s," a synopsis said.

The studio's 2-minute preview shows Ford as fictional character John Thornton, asking Buck: "How do you feel about an adventure beyond all maps? We could go -- you and I -- where no one's ever been before."

The movie marks Ford's first on-screen film role since 2017's Blade Runner 2049. He lent his voice to the character of Rooster in the cartoon blockbuster The Secret Life of Pets 2 earlier this year.

The 77-year-old actor is best known for his iconic performances in the Indiana Jones and Star Wars franchises.