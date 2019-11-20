'A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby' stars try to avoid curse in first trailer

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a first glimpse at the new Christmas Prince movie.

The streaming service released a trailer Wednesday for A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, the third movie in the holiday film series.

Rose McIver and Ben Lamb return as Queen Amber and King Richard, the rulers of the fictional kingdom of Aldovia. The trailer shows Amber and Richard fight to save a treaty and avoid a curse ahead of their child's birth.

"A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby premieres December 5 and involves a broken treaty, a stolen artifact, and Amber trying to fix both before her baby is born," Netflix tweeted.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby is directed by John Schultz. The film co-stars Alice Krige, Honor Kneafsey, Sarah Douglas and Theo Devaney.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby is a sequel to A Christmas Prince (2017) and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding (2018). Netflix announced the new film in March.