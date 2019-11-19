Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Broadway musical Cats is reimagined in the latest trailer for Universal's upcoming film adaptation.

Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson and Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward appear in the clip released on Tuesday as walking and talking cats.

Dench, who portrays Old Deuteronomy, explains to a group of cats that she will be selecting one cat who deserves a new life.

The feline's then compete for the life-changing opportunity, resulting in multiple song and dance numbers.

"I judge a cat by it's soul," Dench says. "I've got plenty of soul," Elba, who portrays the villainous Macavity replies.

Swift appears as Bombalurina who puts on a high-energy performance at a bar.

Cats, from director Tom Hooper, is set to hit theaters on Dec. 20. Robbie Fairchild, Laurie Davidson, dance duo Les Twins, Mette Towley and Bluey Robinson also star.

The film is an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway musical of the same name, which is based on author T.S. Eliot's book Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats.

Swift recently released a song from the film titled "Beautiful Ghosts."