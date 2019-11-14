Ben Affleck coaches a basketball team in 'The Way Back' trailer

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck is a struggling alcoholic who starts coaching a high school basketball team in the new trailer for The Way Back.

The clip, released on Thursday, features Affleck as Jack Cunningham, a former high school basketball star who is offered the coaching job after the original coach has a heart attack.

Jack, who is seen drinking beer throughout the day and while driving, takes on the job and tries to help the team that hasn't been to the playoffs since he was a player.

Becoming a coach starts a positive change in Jack's life which allows him to stop drinking and to reconnect with his ex-wife while his team starts winning more games.

The Way Back, from director Gavin O'Connor who worked with Affleck on The Accountant, is set to arrive in theaters on March 6.

Al Madrigal, Michaela Watkins, Janina Gavankar and Glynn Turman also star.

Affleck is also set to star in director Robert Rodriguez's thriller Hypnotic and in director Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, which will reunite him with Matt Damon.