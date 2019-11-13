Actor Jesse Eisenberg arrives for the premiere of "The Hummingbird Project" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Alfie Allen attends the premiere of "Jojo Rabbit" at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival on October 5. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

IFC Films has secured the North American distribution rights to Beanie Feldstein's comedy "How to Build a Girl." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- IFC Films said it will distribute Coky Giedroyć's How to Build a Girl and Jonathan Jakubowicz's Resistance in 2020.

How to Build a Girl is a coming-of-age comedy based on Caitlin Moran's semi-autobiographical novel. It stars Beanie Feldstein, Paddy Considine, Alfie Allen, Emma Thompson, Chris O'Dowd, Sarah Solemani, Laurie Kynaston, Frank Dillane and Arinze Kene.

"We are overjoyed to release How to Build a Girl and work with the impressive list of women in front of and behind the camera. Caitlin Moran is a supremely talented writer with such a unique and distinct voice and we can't wait to share this film and Beanie's performance with American audiences," Arianna Bocco of IFC Films said in a statement Tuesday,

The movie premiered at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival.

Jesse Eisenberg leads the cast of Resistance, which is based on real events. Ed Harris, Édgar Ramírez, Clémence Poésy and Matthias Schweighöfer co-star.

"Resistance is a film about heroes who in the face of the worst imaginable horror, decided to risk it all to save lives. I could not be more excited to join forces with IFC Films, a company that has distributed many of my favorite films, to inspire audiences to make a difference no matter the circumstances. In a moment when religious and ethnic intolerance have once again become threats to the world, and the USA is about to enter the most divisive and defining year in the nation's history, it will be a humbling privilege to share one of the most uplifting stories of the Second World War," said Jakubowicz.