Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Romany Malco in the new film Holiday Rush.

The streaming service released a first trailer Wednesday featuring Malco as Rashon "Rush" Williams, a radio DJ, widower and single father.

The preview shows Rush (Malco) and his producer Roxy Richardson (Sonequa Martin-Green) work to buy another radio station after they lose their jobs on the air. Rush's Aunt Jo (Darlene Love) helps come up with a plan.

Rush must teach his children (Amar M. Wooten, Deysha Nelson, Andrea-Marie Alphonse and Selena-Marie Alphonse) to embrace a less "bougie" lifestyle during the transition. In addition, Rush develops a romance with Roxy.

Holiday Rush is directed by Leslie Small and co-stars La La Anthony, Deon Cole, Tamala Jones and Roscoe Orman. The film premieres Nov. 28.

"This is my kind of holiday FILM! HOLIDAY RUSH starring @teamromany, @SonequaMG, @deoncole, @lalaanthony and more comes to @netflix November 28!" Netflix tweeted Wednesday.

Malco played Conrad Shepard on Weeds and presently stars as Rome Howard on A Million Little Things. Martin-Green portrayed Sasha Williams on The Walking Dead.