Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Scooby-Doo and Mystery Inc. are back in the first teaser trailer for upcoming animated film, Scoob!

The clip, released on Monday, features the origin story of Scooby-Doo, voiced by Frank Welker, and how he met his best friend Shaggy, voiced by Will Forte.

Shaggy, as a child, took home Scooby-Doo, who was a stray, after he shared a sandwich with the talking dog at the beach.

The teaser also dives into the formation of Mystery Inc. and features the voices of Zac Efron as Fred, Gina Rodriguez as Velma and Amanda Seyfried as Daphne.

Scooby and Shaggy, in the present day, embark on their greatest mystery yet but go missing after being abducted into a spaceship.

Scoob! from director Tony Cervone, is set to arrive in theaters on May 15. The film is the first Scooby-Doo theatrical release since 2004's live-action feature, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

Kiersey Clemons, Jason Isaacs, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan and Mark Wahlberg are also providing voices.