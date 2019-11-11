'Get Out' producers reimagine 'Fantasy Island' as a horror movie

Maggie Q (L) and Lucy Hale star in a horror re-imagining of "Fantasy Island," in theaters Feb. 14, 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released the official trailer to its big screen remake of the TV series Fantasy Island. From Blumhouse, the producers of Get Out, Us, The Purge movies and Halloween, the Fantasy Island movie is much darker than the TV series.

Lucy Hale leads a group of guests who arrive on the island, promised the opportunity to live out their fantasy. She has a dark fantasy of taking revenge on a former classmate, and suspects the 2019 Fantasy Island will use technology like holograms to bring their fantasies to life.

Parisa Fitz-Henley, who played Meghan Markle in a Lifetime movie, speaks the show's iconic line, "The plane," which became Herve Villechaize's catch phrase on the show. Michael Pena plays Mr. Roarke, the host of the island originally played by Ricardo Montalban.

TV's Fantasy Island allowed different guest stars each week to live out lavish, romantic and otherwise positive fantasies. The new trailer makes it clear that Blumhouse's Fantasy Island fantasies turn to murder. Portia Doubleday plays Hale's former bully and Hale realizes she's participating in actual torture.

Maggie Q, Ryan Hansen, Jimmy O. Yang and Austin Stowell play other guests of Fantasy Island. The movie's island now also has the power to raise the dead.

Sony Pictures will release Fantasy Island on February 14, 2020.