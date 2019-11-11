Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of the motion picture romantic comedy "Marriage Story" on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chris Evans said "you never say never" when asked by Scarlett Johansson if he would return as Captain America. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Chris Evans discussed the possibility of returning as Captain America in the Marvel cinematic universe with his Avengers co-star, Scarlett Johansson.

"You never say never. I love the character. I don't know," the actor said to Johansson on Monday as part of Variety's Actor on Actors issue which hits stands on Tuesday.

"It's not a hard no, but it's not an eager yes either," Evans continued.

"I think Cap had such a tricky arc to stick the landing. And I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey," he said about how Captain America's story was completed in Avengers: Endgame.

"If you're gonna revisit it, it can't be a cash grab. It can't be just because audiences would be excited. There has to be, what are we revealing? What are we adding to the story?"

Avengers: Endgame ended with Evans handing his shield to Anthony Mackie, who portrays Falcon in the Marvel cinematic universe. The moment, which Evans had spoiled for Mackie beforehand, set Falcon up as the next Captain America.

"It was so nice to share it with him. He was so happy and you know so deserving," Evans previously said about telling Mackie that he was getting the shield. "It was a nice way to kind of have, just between us, the transition of characters. It was great."

Johansson will be reprising her Avengers role as Black Widow in an upcoming solo film which takes place in the past.

"Honestly, it brought a closure to me that I needed," the actress said previously about the Black Widow film. The project is being directed by Cate Shortland, with David Harbour also starring.