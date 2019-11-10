'Midway' tops the North American box office with $17.5M

Singer-actor Nick Jonas arrives at the screening of the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" in Cannes, France on May 18. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actor Aaron Eckhart's "Midway" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Word War II adventure Midway -- starring Aaron Eckhart and Nick Jonas -- is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $17.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 with $14.1 million is Doctor Sleep, followed by Playing with Fire at No. 3 with $12.8 million, Last Christmas at No. 4 with $11.6 million and Terminator: Dark Fate at No. 5 with $10.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Joker at No. 6 with $9.2 million, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil at No. 7 with $8 million, Harriet at No. 8 with $7.2 million, Zombieland: Double Tap at No. 9 with $4.3 million and The Addams Family at No. 10 with $4.2 million.