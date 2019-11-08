David F. Sandberg to direct 'The Unsound' adaptation for Netflix

Director David Sandberg (L) and Teresa Palmer arrive for the Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation at CinemaCon 2016 in Las Vegas on April 12, 2016. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Director David Sandberg is set to helm "The Unsound" for Netflix. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation director David F. Sandberg is to helm a Netflix film based on Cullen Bunn and Jack. T. Cole's graphic novel The Unsound.

This will be Sandberg's first horror project after he directed the 2018 superhero comedy blockbuster Shazam!

29 Mole Street scribe Skylar James is writing the screenplay for The Unsound.

"Woop! Excited to work with @netflix, @boomstudios, Skylar James and to have @lottalosten as a producer!" Sandberg tweeted on Thursday.

No casting has been announced yet.

"The Unsound follows a psychiatrist who returns to the insane asylum where her mother once worked and is now a patient, hoping to quell a bloody wave of horror that's been unleashed," a press release said.

"As she descends down the rabbit hole and discovers hard truths about her own past, she comes to understand the hospital is hiding secrets of its own, and perhaps she and her mother have more in common than she realized."