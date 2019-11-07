'Soul': Jamie Foxx voices an aspiring jazz musician in first teaser

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx voices an aspiring jazz musician who feels he might have just gotten his big break in the first teaser trailer for Disney and Pixar's upcoming animated film, Soul.

The clip, released on Wednesday, features Foxx's character Joe Gardner playing the piano and asking the audience what they want to be remembered for in their lives.

Gardner, after scoring a jazz gig, falls into a sewer while walking around New York City where he finds himself entering into a fantastical world.

Gardner is transformed into a small, blue version of himself that resembles a spirit. He then encounters another character that looks like him named 22, voiced by Tina Fey.

"In the film, just when Joe thinks his dream might be in reach, a single unexpected step sends him to a fantastical place where he's forced to think again about what it truly means to have soul," reads the synopsis.

Soul, from director Pete Docter and co-directed by Kemp Powers, will arrive in theaters on June 19. Questlove, Daveed Diggs and Phylicia Rashad will also provide voices.

Disney and Pixar will next release Onward on March 6, a fantasy adventure featuring the voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt.