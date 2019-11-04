Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson fight back against a racist banking and housing system in the new trailer for Apple original film, The Banker.

The clip, released on Monday, features Mackie as Bernard Garrett who teams up with Joe Morris (Jackson) to help African American families get bank loans in order to afford housing.

The duo launch a plan that involves using working class white man Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult) as the face of their real estate and banking company while Bernard and Joe pose as a janitor and chauffeur.

Bernard, Joe and Bernard's wife Eunice (Nia Long) start to make a difference until the FBI starts investigating their business dealings.

The Banker, based on a true story and directed by George Nolfi (The Adjustment Bureau), is coming to theaters on Dec. 6. Mackie served as a producer with Jackson executive producing.

The film will also be released onto the Apple TV+ streaming service at a later date.