Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Evanna Lynch reunited with some of her Harry Potter co-stars over the weekend.

The 28-year-old Irish actress spent time with Bonnie Wright, Oliver Phelps and James Phelps at Rhode Island Comic Con in Providence, R.I.

Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter movies, shared a photo with Wright (Ginny Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley) and James Phelps (Fred Weasley) Sunday on Instagram.

"Thanks @ricomiccon for a lovely weekend and a chance to catch up with these jokers!" she captioned the post.

Oliver Phelps also posted a photo of the group making funny faces.

"We take this stuff very seriously!" he wrote.

Afshan Azad, who portrayed Padma Patil, voiced her love for the group in the comments.

"Miss you guys," Azad wrote, adding a heart emoji.

The Harry Potter film series consists of eight movies based on the J.K. Rowling book series of the same name. The films co-starred Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, Emma Watson as Hermione Granger, Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley and Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy.

Watson and Felton have also reunited since the film series ended. Felton shared a romantic portrait of Watson in February 2018.