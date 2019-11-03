'Terminator: Dark Fate' tops the North American box office with $29M

'Terminator: Dark Fate' star Gabriel Luna arrives for the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards 2019 in Las Vegas on April 4. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the premiere of "Terminator Genisys" in Los Angeles in 2015. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

'Terminator: Dark Fate' star Linda Hamilton arrives for the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards 2019 in Las Vegas on April 4. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Linda Hamilton-Arnold Schwarzenegger action movie Terminator: Dark Fate is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $29 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Joker with $13.9 million, followed by Maleficent: Mistress of Evil at No. 3 with $12.2 million, Harriet at No. 4 with $12 million and The Addams Family at No. 5 with $8.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Zombieland: Double Tap at No. 6 with $7.4 million, Countdown at No. 7 with $5.9 million, Black and Blue at No. 8 with $4.1 million, Motherless Brooklyn at No. 9 with $3.7 million and Arctic Dogs at No. 10 with $3.1 million.