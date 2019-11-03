'Terminator: Dark Fate' tops the North American box office with $29M

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Linda Hamilton-Arnold Schwarzenegger action movie Terminator: Dark Fate is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $29 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.
Coming in at No. 2 is Joker with $13.9 million, followed by Maleficent: Mistress of Evil at No. 3 with $12.2 million, Harriet at No. 4 with $12 million and The Addams Family at No. 5 with $8.5 million.
Rounding out the top tier are Zombieland: Double Tap at No. 6 with $7.4 million, Countdown at No. 7 with $5.9 million, Black and Blue at No. 8 with $4.1 million, Motherless Brooklyn at No. 9 with $3.7 million and Arctic Dogs at No. 10 with $3.1 million.