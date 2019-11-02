Paul Rudd, Peyton Reed returning for third 'Ant-Man' movie

Actress Evangeline Lilly attends the Japan premiere for the film "Ant-Man and the Wasp" in Tokyo in 2018. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Director Peyton Reed attends the Japan premiere for the film "Ant-Man and the Wasp" in Tokyo in 2018. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Actor Paul Rudd reportedly is returning for a third "Ant-Man" movie. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Actor Paul Rudd and director Peyton Reed have signed on to make a third Ant-Man superhero dramedy.

The pair previously collaborated on 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Rudd also played the tiny, but powerful hero in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news, but EW.com also confirmed it.

Variety additionally said Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas are also expected to reprise their roles as Hope/Wasp and her father, Hank Pym.

No plot details or release date are known at this point.

The third Ant-Man movie is likely to open in theaters in 2022, given Marvel's current schedule of shooting dates for sequels in the Thor and Doctor Strange franchises.