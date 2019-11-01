Vince Vaughn (L) and Kyla Weber. Vaughn will star in a new film alongside Sharon Horgan titled "The Last Drop." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Vince Vaughn and Sharon Horgan are set to star in a new romantic comedy and drama titled The Last Drop from director Christopher Storer.

Vaughn will appear in the project as culinary show host Clay Mason whose drinking and debilitating lifestyle begins to affect his career.

Clay will then meet antiques dealer Holly (Horgan) who helps get his life back on track.

Elizabeth Chomko and Brandon and Phillip Murphy wrote the screenplay with Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and Jen Dana of 3311 producing.

"Clay requires a nuanced performance as he is both incredibly charming and seriously flawed, and with Vince's ability to be exceptionally funny while at the same time highly affecting, he is perfectly cast in the role," Levy, Levine and Cohen said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to be working with Vince again and can't wait to see the chemistry he and Sharon will share on screen. Chris comes from a strong background of comedy and has really extended his range with Ramy, which is utterly compassionate while never missing a comedic beat."

Vaughn was last seen in WWE's Fighting With My Family and Seberg while Horgan starred in Military Wives and will be seen in Everybody's Talking About Jamie.