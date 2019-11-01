Sony confirms 2022 release for animated 'Spider-Man' sequel

Shameik Moore provided the voice of Miles Morales in "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse," to which Sony will release a sequel April 8, 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Animation tweeted Friday that a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse would be in theaters April 8, 2022.

The news came one day after the original film's official Twitter account posted, "Our Spidey sense is tingling."

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opened in December 2018, becoming a holiday season smash and winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. The studio expressed interest in a sequel immediately, and rumors of spinoff films and TV series abounded. This is the first confirmed Spider-Verse project since.

Into the Spider-Verse focused on Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) who gains powers from a spider bite, but also witnesses Peter Parker (Chris Pine) die. A Peter Parker from another universe (Jake Johnson) helps teach Miles how to use his powers as they team up with other universes' heroes -- Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn) and Spider Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld).

The premise of alternate universes gives the animated series many avenues to explore. The other Spider-heroes returned to their own universes so the sequel could follow them there, or introduce even more alternate universes.

Sony is also developing another live-action Spider-Man starring Tom Holland. Earlier this year the studio's deal with Marvel to share Spider-Man with the Disney-produced Marvel Cinematic Universe almost ended, but they were able to work out a deal to keep live-action Spider-Man in both worlds. Sony also produces the Spider-Man spinoff film Venom. Andy Serkis is directing Venom 2 with Tom Hardy reprising his role.