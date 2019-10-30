Vanessa Hudgens to star in 'Princess Switch' sequel for Netflix

Actress Vanessa Hudgens arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "Second Act" in 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night red carpet in Atlanta on February 2. File Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo

Actress Vanessa Hudgens is set to star in "The Princess Switch: Switched Again" for Netflix. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- High School Musical and Grease: Live alum Vanessa Hudgens has signed on to star in the Netflix movie, The Princess Switch: Switched Again.

Hudgens previously headlined 2018's The Princess Switch for the streaming service. Switched Again is a sequel set to premiere in 2020.

Mike Rohl, director of the original movie, is returning to the helm for the follow-up.

Filming is slated to begin next month in Britain.

"When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with Kevin, it's up to her double Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike, party girl Fiona foils their plans," a press release said.

Hudgens plays the dual role of Margaret and Stacy. Nick Sagar played Kevin in the first movie.