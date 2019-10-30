Vanessa Hudgens to star in 'Princess Switch' sequel for Netflix

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- High School Musical and Grease: Live alum Vanessa Hudgens has signed on to star in the Netflix movie, The Princess Switch: Switched Again.
Hudgens previously headlined 2018's The Princess Switch for the streaming service. Switched Again is a sequel set to premiere in 2020.
Mike Rohl, director of the original movie, is returning to the helm for the follow-up.
Filming is slated to begin next month in Britain.
"When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with Kevin, it's up to her double Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike, party girl Fiona foils their plans," a press release said.
Hudgens plays the dual role of Margaret and Stacy. Nick Sagar played Kevin in the first movie.