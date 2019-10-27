Anthony Bourdain documentary is on the way

Director Morgan Neville arrives at the world premiere of the documentary "Keith Richards: Under the Influence" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada in 2015. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

CNN, HBO Max and Focus Features are collaborating on a documentary about Anthony Bourdain. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- CNN Films, HBO Max and Focus Features are working together on a documentary film about U.S. celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who took his own life in 2018.

20 Feet from Stardom and Won't You Be My Neighbor? filmmaker Morgan Neville is helming the non-fiction project, which will be released in theaters worldwide before it premieres on television on CNN and streams via HBO Max.

"We are thrilled that Morgan will bring his singular voice to this film, revealing what we loved so much about Tony. Partnering with Focus Features and HBO Max ensures even more of Tony's devoted fans will be able to celebrate him," Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development on behalf of CNN Films, said in a statement.

Bourdain, 61, hanged himself in his hotel room in France.

He had been working abroad on an episode for Season 11 of his travel and food series Parts Unknown.

Bourdain first gained global fame after penning the 2000 book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly. His other television shows include A Cook's Tour and Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations.

He also was a vocal advocate for women involved in the Me Too and Time's Up movements spotlighting sexual abuse and harassment.