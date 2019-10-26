James Bond 25 wraps filming: 'See you in cinemas April 2020'

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Principal photography ended this week on the 25th James Bond adventure, No Time to Die.

"That's a wrap on #NoTimeToDie. See you in cinemas April 2020. #Bond25," the official James Bond Twitter page said.

The message accompanied a photo of star Daniel Craig and director

The film will be Craig's last appearance as the iconic British spy after previously portraying the character in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.