Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson in the new movie The King.

The streaming service released a trailer Thursday featuring Chalamet as King Henry V and Pattinson as The Dauphin, or Louis, Dauphin of Viennois and Duke of Guyenne.

The preview shows Henry (Chalamet) begin a "new chapter" as king, where he learns a king has "no friends, only followers and foe." His only loyal friend appears to be the knight Falstaff (Joel Edgerton).

In addition, Henry faces off with The Dauphin (Pattinson), who is seen demanding the new king's surrender on the battlefield.

"You will not topple this King Henry V of England you so underestimate," Henry vows.

The King is based on the William Shakespeare plays Henry IV, Part 1, Henry IV, Part 2 and Henry V. The film is directed by David Michôd and co-stars Sean Harris, Lily-Rose Depp and Ben Mendelsohn.

The King premieres Nov. 1 on Netflix.