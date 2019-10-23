Actress Laura Dern attends the premiere of "The Report" at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival on October 6. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Actor Antonio Banderas arrives at the award photocall after receiving the Best Actor award for the film "Pain and Glory" during the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 25. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Renee Zellweger attends the premiere of "Judy" in Beverly Hills on September 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Judy star Renee Zellweger and Pain and Glory lead Antonio Banderas are set to be honored at next month's Hollywood Film Awards gala in Beverly Hills.

Zellweger will receive the Hollywood Actress Award and Banderas will accept the Hollywood Actor Award.

Al Pacino and Laura Dern also will be recognized with the Best Supporting Actor and Actress accolades for their respective performances in The Irishman and Marriage Story.

Actor and comedian Rob Riggle is to host the ceremony on Nov. 3.