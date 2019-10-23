Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Judy star Renee Zellweger and Pain and Glory lead Antonio Banderas are set to be honored at next month's Hollywood Film Awards gala in Beverly Hills.
Zellweger will receive the Hollywood Actress Award and Banderas will accept the Hollywood Actor Award.
Al Pacino and Laura Dern also will be recognized with the Best Supporting Actor and Actress accolades for their respective performances in The Irishman and Marriage Story.
Actor and comedian Rob Riggle is to host the ceremony on Nov. 3.