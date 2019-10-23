Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Forest Whitaker is a minister attempting to help a former Ku Klux Klan member portrayed by Garrett Hedlund in the new trailer for Burden.

The trailer, released on Twitter Wednesday, features Whitaker as Rev. Kennedy, who against the wishes of his family, allows the down-on-his-luck Mike Burden (Hedlund) take up residence in his home.

Mike, who was living in a car with his girlfriend and her son, was a prominent member of the KKK who realized the error of his ways and wants to get his life back on track.

Kennedy and Mike both face opposition to their new friendship as racial tensions consume their small southern town.

"The weapons that we use to fight fear. They're not brutality. They are not wrath. They are not hate! They are and will always be love," Kennedy says.

Burden, based on a true story, is set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 28. Usher Raymond, Andrea Riseborough, Tom Wilkinson, Tess Harper and Crystal Fox also star in the film from writer and director Andrew Heckler.