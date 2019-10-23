Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Vin Diesel announced on Instagram that Cardi B has joined the cast of Fast & Furious 9, often referred to as Fast 9 by the actor.

Cardi B's involvement was made official on Tuesday as Diesel uploaded a video himself sitting next to the rapper on the set of the action sequel.

"Day 86 here on the set of Fast 9. I know I'm exhausted," Diesel says in the clip with Cardi B smiling behind him. "We gave every single thing we could for this movie, put it all on the table, put it all out there."

"I'm tired but I can't wait. I ain't gonna front, this is gonna be the best one," Cardi B added.

Cardi B joins a cast that also includes returning Fast & Furious stars Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and series newcomers John Cena and Michael Rooker.

Filmmaker Justin Lin, who has helmed four other Fast & Furious installments, is directing based off a script by Dan Casey.

Cardi B made her feature film debut in Hustlers, which arrived in theaters in September. She recently said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she would continue to pursue acting.