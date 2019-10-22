Jason Momoa attends the New York premiere of "Game of Thrones" Season 8 in April. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jason Momoa (L), pictured with Lisa Bonet, teased the "Aquaman" sequel at the premiere of his Apple TV+ series, "See." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Aquaman star Jason Momoa says the sequel will be "way bigger" than the first film.

The 40-year-old actor teased the upcoming movie in an interview Monday with Entertainment Tonight.

"There's a lot more in store on so many more levels," Momoa said of Aquaman 2. "There's going to be a lot. It's way bigger!"

Momoa, who plays Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, said he approached Warner Bros. with his ideas for the sequel.

"I'm really stoked at the fan base and what we did with the movie, and just went into Warner Bros. and DC [Entertainment] and said, 'You know, I have some ideas,'" he said. "And, they love them and [director] James [Wan] and everyone is like, 'We're taking it all in. We're excited to do another one.'"

Momoa had said in the November issue of Esquire that he was working closely with the creative team on Aquaman 2.

"I came in with a big pitch," he said. "I came in with the whole thing mapped out, and they loved it."

The original Aquaman opened in theaters in November 2018 and grossed over $1.2 billion at the box office. The movies co-star Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

Momoa will also star in the new Apple TV+ series See. The show follows a blind warrior (Momoa), and premieres Nov. 1.