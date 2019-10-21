Vin Diesel is a supe-powered solider in first 'Bloodshot' trailer

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Vin Diesel is a solider brought back to life in the first trailer for Sony's upcoming adaptation of comic book series, Bloodshot.

The actor portrays Ray Garrison in the clip released on Monday who upon being revived, is given super strength and the ability heal from wounds instantly by the mysterious RST corporation.

The company has control of Ray's memories as well and uses them to manipulate him into completing missions.

Ray begins to question what's real and what's not as he searches for the truth and comes to terms with the weapon that he has become.

Bloodshot, from director Dave Wilson, is set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 21. Guy Pearce, Lamorne Morris, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Talulah Riley, Alex Hernandez and Toby Kebbell also star.

Bloodshot was created by Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin and Bob Layon for Valiant Comics in 1992.