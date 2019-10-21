Heather Graham lands role in Netflix's 'Love, Guaranteed'

Actor Damon Wayans, Jr. arrives for the 44th annual E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Rachael Leigh Cook attends the premiere of "Passengers" in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Heather Graham is set to co-star in the Netflix movie, "Love, Guaranteed." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Boogie Nights and The Hangover actress Heather Graham has signed on for a role in Netflix's romantic comedy, Love, Guaranteed.

Filming is now underway in Vancouver, the streaming service said Monday.

The project stars Rachael Leigh Cook as a kind-hearted lawyer and Damon Wayans Jr. as the client who hires her to sue the dating website that promised to find him his perfect match, but didn't.

Graham will play the company's chief executive officer -- "a ruthless businesswoman who built a lifestyle brand from the ground up and will crush anyone or anything that gets in her way," a press release said.

Mark Steven Johnson is directing the film from a screenplay by Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy.

Graham will also soon be seen in CBS All Access remake of the miniseries, The Stand.