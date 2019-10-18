Paul Dano cast as The Riddler in 'The Batman'

Robert Pattinson arrives at the Cannes International Film Festival in 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Paul Dano will star as The Riddler in "The Batman" opposite Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Paul Dano has been cast as The Riddler in writer and director Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero epic, The Batman.

Dano will be featured in the film as Edward Nashton, the man who in the pages of DC Comics eventually goes by Edward Nygma after becoming The Riddler.

The villain is known for challenging Batman with hard to solve riddles and puzzles and was last portrayed on the big screen by Jim Carrey in 1995's Batman Forever.

Reeves, who is best known for helming 2014's Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and its 2017 sequel War for the Planet of the Apes, confirmed Dano's casting on Twitter Thursday by posting an image of the actor.

Dano will star opposite Robert Pattinson as Batman, who was cast in May, taking over the role from Ben Affleck. Zoe Kravitz will also be featured as Catwoman with Jeffrey Wright as Batman's ally, Commissioner Gordon.

The Batman is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

Dano directed, co-wrote and produced 2018's Wildlife and is also known for starring in Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora, Prisoners, 12 Years a Slave, There Will Be Blood and Little Miss Sunshine.