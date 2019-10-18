DeWanda Wise arrives for the 48th NAACP Image Awards on February 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

DeWanda Wise has signed up for Universal's "Jurassic World 3." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- DeWanda Wise is set to star in Universal's upcoming dinosaur sequel, Jurassic World 3.

Wise has landed a leading role in the film which is set to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021.

Franchise stars Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) will be returning along with Jurassic Park alums Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler) and Sam Neil (Alan Grant).

Mamoudou Athie, who stars on Facebook series Sorry for Your Loss, will also be featured.

Colin Trevorrow is directing based on a script he wrote with Emily Carmichael. Trevorrow, who also helmed the first Jurassic World and co-wrote sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, is also executive producing with Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg.

Trevorrow recently helmed Jurassic World short film Battle at Big Rock which aired on Fox.

Wise is best known for starring in Netflix's She's Gotta Have It from Spike Lee. The comedy-drama series, based on Lee's 1986 film of the same name, was canceled after two seasons in July.