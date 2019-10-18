Daniel Kaluuya appears backstage during the 49th NAACP Image Awards on January 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Mattel announced Friday plans to develop a new live-action film based on children's television character Barney.

Mattel films is teaming up with Get Out and Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya to co-produce the project through his 59% production company.

Kaluuya is also producing with Rowan Riley and Amandla Crichlow from 59% along with David Carrico, Adam Paulsen and Bobby Hoppey of Valparaiso Pictures. Kevin McKeon is overseeing for Mattel.

Barney, a purple dinosaur, is a children's television icon who appeared in the series Barney & Friends from 1992 to 2009.

"Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to Barney that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations," Robbie Brenner of Mattel Films said in a statement. "The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults, while entertaining today's kids."

"Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood," Kaluuya said in a statement. "We're excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of 'I love you, you love me' can stand the test of time."

Mattel Films is also developing films based on Barbie, Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe, American Girl, View Master, Magic 8 Ball and Major Matt Mason.

The live-action Barbie film will star Margot Robbie in the lead role and is being written by filmmakers and celebrity couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.