Oct. 17 (UPI) -- James Corden's animated bunny Peter Rabbit leaves his home behind in the first teaser trailer for upcoming sequel, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

The clip, released Thursday, begins with Peter's human friend Bea (Rose Byrne) marrying his former rival Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson).

Peter, who has become somewhat of a celebrity due to the success of Bea's book about his life, still can't shake his reputation for being mischievous.

Peter then runs away from home and journeys far away by using a train. His new life becomes filled with trials, tribulations and new adventures.

"Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be," reads the synopsis.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, is set to hit theaters next Easter. David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki and Margot Robbie also provide voices.