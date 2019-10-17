Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Avengers: Endgame will be honored at the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards.

Producers announced in a press release Thursday that the film will receive the Hollywood Blockbuster Award at the awards show in November.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and EVP of production Victoria Alonso will accept the award at the ceremony Nov. 3 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and stars Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson. The movie is the highest-grossing film of all time, earning more than $2.79 billion.

Director James Cameron saluted Avengers: Endgame in July after the film surpassed Avatar's box-office record.

In addition, singer and music producer Pharrell Williams will receive the Hollywood Song Award for his song "Letter to My Godfather." The song appears in the Netflix documentary The Black Godfather.

Producers previously announced Taron Egerton will receive the Hollywood Breakout Actor Award for his portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman. Actor and comedian Rob Riggle will host the awards show.