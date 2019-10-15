Robert Pattinson arrives at the Cannes International Film Festival in 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Zoe Kravitz will star as Catwoman in "The Batman" opposite Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Zoe Kravitz has been cast as Catwoman in director Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman.

Kravitz will star opposite Robert Pattinson as Batman, who was cast in May, taking over the DC Comics superhero role from Ben Affleck.

Jeffrey Wright will also be featured as Batman's ally, Commissioner Gordon.

Pre-production is scheduled to begin this summer with The Batman set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. Reeves, best known for helming 2014's Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and its 2017 sequel War for the Planet of the Apes, is writing and directing the project.

Kravitz, who recently appeared in HBO's Big Little Lies, voiced Catwoman in the 2017 animated film The Lego Batman Movie.

Catwoman, a thief and anti-hero who is also one of Batman's love interests, was last portrayed on the big screen by Anne Hathaway in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. Michelle Pfeiffer was featured as the character in 1992's Batman Returns and Halle Berry headlined a solo Catwoman movie in 2004.