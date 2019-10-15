'Lady and the Tramp' comes to life in new live-action trailer

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Disney's Lady and the Tramp comes to life in a new trailer for the upcoming live-action remake of the animated classic.

The clip, released on Monday, features Lady (voiced by Tessa Thompson) feeling like she is being replaced by her owner's newborn baby.

Lady meets with Tramp (voiced by Justin Theroux), a street-wise stray who accompanies her while she leaves behind her home and explores the world at large.

"There's a great big world out there with no fence around it. Every day could be an adventure," Tramp says.

The trailer also includes moments from the iconic spaghetti dinner scene between the two dogs.

Lady and the Tramp, based on the 1955 Disney animated film of the same name, will be released onto the Disney+ streaming service on Nov. 12.

Charlie Bean serves as director with Kiersey Clemons as Darling and Thomas Mann as Jim Dear.